14 Feb 2025
New microaggressions training course, “Handling non-inclusive clients” and “What’s in a name?” initiatives roll out.
Priya Puranik, vet at The Village Animal Hospital, Caterham.
A new programme to further improve equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) within practices and workplaces has been launched by CVS Group.
Three initiatives, the issuing of “Handling non-inclusive clients” guidance, “What’s in a name?” guidance and a new microaggressions training course, aim to help the group support an inclusive environment for all its colleagues.
Respectively, the aim of the three is to guide colleagues on handling prejudiced behaviour, emphasise the importance of saying someone’s name correctly and raise awareness of the impact of microaggressions.
Robin Alfonso, chief financial officer at CVS Group, who leads its EDI strategy, said: “Everybody at CVS should feel safe, valued and included at work. No one should feel threatened, insulted, marginalised or invalidated.
“These new initiatives highlight our no-tolerance approach to prejudice. We hope they will support our colleagues in not having to tolerate such behaviours.
“They will further help us to provide safe spaces for everyone – regardless of who they are, how they identify, or their background. And they will help us to protect the wellbeing of our colleagues.”
In the past 12 months, CVS has updated its EDI resources hub and partnered with the Employers Network of Equality and Inclusion.