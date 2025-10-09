9 Oct 2025
The veterinary group wants to overcome use barriers and reliability, such as a lack of training or confidence.
CVS has launched a new project across its practices with the aim of improving confidence in using diagnostic equipment.
The veterinary group’s Equipment Optimisation project will see each of its practices choose one piece of equipment from seven diagnostic areas – CT, x-ray, dental x-ray, microscopy, endoscopy, laparoscopy and ultrasound – to focus on for the next year.
CVS hopes the project will maximise equipment value and longevity by increasing colleague confidence in using and maintaining it and reducing downtime.
Using the Model for Improvement framework, each practice team will set themselves project goals, create a plan to achieve them, evaluate their own progress and share insights into what worked for them.
In-practice mentoring and radiation protection supervisor training will be provided, and CVS has also created a new clinical projects hub to host relevant resources and real-life tips to support practices in their projects.
The clinician-produced resources guide colleagues through the set-up, basics and use of each piece of equipment, clinical interpretation and maintenance and troubleshooting.
The group also offers a range of courses via its Knowledge Hub platform, and its Vet Oracle Telemedicine service team will also be able to provide expert advice to individual clinicians.
Since the start of 2023, CVS said it has invested £122 million in its sites, facilities, equipment and technology.
CVS’ companion animal UK veterinary director Lizzie McLennan Green said: “We’ve invested significantly in clinical equipment to improve patient diagnoses, and this project will help teams to feel confident in using and maintaining it.
“It offers a huge opportunity to continuously improve; offering better treatment and improved services to our clients and their animals.
“Each practice is being given the chance to select a piece of equipment that best fits their client base, their team and the way they work.
“We’re getting everyone involved from the start to tailor their own project – to make the process more targeted and meaningful.”