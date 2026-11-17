17 Nov 2026
Submissions are now open for the event which will take place in central London next spring.
Image: RCVS
Abstract proposals are being sought for the second RCVS-hosted International Postgraduate Veterinary Education Symposium next spring.
Ticket sales are also open for the event, which is due to take place in London on 26 and 27 April and is open to clinicians, educators, researchers and practice leaders.
Following an inaugural event in November last year, symposium organisers are now seeking submissions in four main areas – graduate transition into the profession, advanced training, continuing professional development and licensure and revalidation.
RCVS director of education Linda Prescott-Clements said: “This is a forum for sharing ideas that can lead to improvements in postgraduate veterinary education and training.
“We therefore warmly invite those with expertise relevant to the four key themes to submit an abstract and contribute to the discussions.
“We look forward to growing this community further to deepen our understanding of best practice, from graduation through to postgraduate qualifications, internships, residencies and continuing professional development.
“This work can help us all improve the postgraduate experience for veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses, while supporting greater engagement, satisfaction and professional development across the profession worldwide.”
Proposals can be submitted as posters, 10-minute presentations or in a five-minute new ideas slot.
Abstracts can be submitted via the symposium’s page on the RCVS website until 31 January. Delegates can also register via the same page.