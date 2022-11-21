21 Nov 2022
Vets are being urged to apply for one of three £4,000 bursaries on offer from MSD Animal Health before the deadline closes on 30 November.
Sarah Moore, a vet surgeon research bursary awardee in 2021. The deadline for 2022 bursaries is fast approaching.
Applications for the 2022 MSD Animal Health Veterinary Surgeon Research Bursaries will close by the end of November.
There are three bursaries to be awarded to practising veterinary surgeons within the UK, consisting of two ruminant and one companion animal.
Each bursary is worth up to £4,000 for research into specific disease or subject areas. Each project is expected to be completed within one to two years and the proposals are judged by university academics to ensure independent assessment.
The deadline for applications is 30 November.
The companion animal research bursary will be assessed by the University of Nottingham Centre for Evidence-based Veterinary Medicine, while the ruminant applications will be assessed by the University of Bristol Veterinary School.
Successful applicants are encouraged to present or publish their findings, as a poster or abstract, at a relevant UK veterinary conference.