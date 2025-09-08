8 Sept 2025
Total of 25 scholarships on offer to vet students and vet technicians worth a total of US$60,000 (£44,354).
Kristen Larson was one of the winners of the scholarship last year.
Dechra has opened its 2025 Veterinary Scholarship programme, with five additional student scholarships available this year.
In partnership with the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) – the charitable arm of the American Veterinary Medical Association – the pharmaceutical company will offer 25 scholarships worth a total of $60,000.The programme is comprised of 20 vet student scholarships valued at US$2,500 each (approximately £1,848), and five vet technician scholarships valued at US$2,000 (about £1,478) apiece.
Five vet student scholarships each are available in internal medicine, dermatology, equine sports medicine and a new category added this year – anaesthesia, analgaesia, surgery and critical care.
Scholarship applications are open until 30 September and will be reviewed in October, with funds to be distributed in December.
Dechra said it has invested almost US$1 million in veterinary education in recent years through scholarships, mentorship opportunities, educational events and hands-on learning experiences.
It is one of just three companies in the US that offers technician-specific awards, along with Merck Animal Health (known as MSD Animal Health in the UK) and Zoetis.
The company’s senior director of veterinary professional services and medical affairs, Jill Stohs, said: “Investing in veterinary education is a long-term priority for Dechra.
“By partnering with AVMF, we are not only providing financial relief but also recognising students who demonstrate leadership, ambition, and a clear commitment to advancing animal health.
“These scholarships help shape the future of the veterinary profession and strengthen the communities in which we live and work.”
AVMF board chair Heather Case added: “We are immensely grateful to Dechra for their generous support and continued partnership.
“Their investment enables us to extend essential support to veterinary students and technicians across multiple fields, ensuring that the leaders and innovators of tomorrow have the resources and recognition they deserve.”
Applications can be submitted on the scholarships page of AVMF’s website.