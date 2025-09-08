In partnership with the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) – the charitable arm of the American Veterinary Medical Association – the pharmaceutical company will offer 25 scholarships worth a total of $60,000.The programme is comprised of 20 vet student scholarships valued at US$2,500 each (approximately £1,848), and five vet technician scholarships valued at US$2,000 (about £1,478) apiece.