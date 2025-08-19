19 Aug 2025
The service ensures survivors fleeing domestic abuse do not need to leave their dogs behind.
Dogs Trust appeals for more foster homes amid soaring demand for its domestic abuse service.
A charity is calling for more volunteer foster carers in Wales after revealing referrals to its specialist domestic abuse dog fostering service have doubled over the past five years.
Demand for Dogs Trust’s Freedom service, which provides temporary foster care for dogs owned by people fleeing domestic abuse, is said to have significantly increased.
The confidential service is fully subsidised and supported by the charity, which covers the cost of veterinary care, food and equipment.
Freedom, which has fostered more than 3,000 dogs during its 20 years in operation, was created in response to evidence linking domestic abuse and animal abuse and a lack of pet-friendly accommodation available to survivors.
A Dogs Trust survey in 2019 found that 97% of professionals who support survivors of domestic abuse – including refuges, social works and police officers – reported that perpetrators of abuse often use animals to exert control over their targets.
The charity said animals have been physically harmed or killed by perpetrators, but Freedom means those fleeing domestic abuse do not have to leave their pets behind.
Dogs Trust’s Freedom manager, Laura Sanders, said: “Sadly, too often we see cases where perpetrators of domestic abuse have used dogs as tools of coercion and control, often threatening or harming them to exert power. This creates a devastating barrier for people trying to escape – many delay leaving purely out of fear for their pet’s safety.
“Through Freedom, and with collaboration between other UK pet fostering services, we provide a vital lifeline, giving survivors the chance to reach safety while knowing their pet is in a loving, secure foster home.
“Right now, demand for our service is higher than ever. We urgently need more volunteer foster carers to step forward. Offering a temporary home not only protects a dog from harm – it helps transform a survivor’s life at a time when they need support the most.”
On top of the 145 already in their care at the start of the year, the service placed 422 dogs into foster homes in 2024 – a 27% increase on 2023.
Freedom also reunited 305 dogs with their owners last year.
Foster carers typically house dogs for between six to nine months as part of the service, during which time regular updates and photos are shared with the owner.
In the year up to March 2025, 7.8% of people aged 16 and above are estimated to have experienced domestic abuse by the Crime Survey for England and Wales, approximately 3.8 million people.