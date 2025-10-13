13 Oct 2025
Charity’s response follows EFRA Committee report that said “Defra has no effective system of oversight for [biosecurity] border controls”.
Image: © James / Adobe Stock
Dogs Trust has raised the alarm over the UK’s animal border controls, which it says are vulnerable to exploitation.
The charity’s response follows an EFRA Committee report which said that “Defra has no effective system of oversight for [biosecurity] border controls” following a review of the Government’s border target operating model (BTOM), the post-Brexit importation system rolled out last year.
The report further described BTOM as “flawed” and “inadequate”, and said the committee “received specific and repeated concerns that the unique location of Sevington inland border control post (BCP), 22 miles away from the Port of Dover, provides opportunities for exploitation by criminals”.
The report also highlighted issues with IT systems that allowed prohibited products to continue entering the UK for six days after the Government introduced a ban on meat imports from Germany earlier this year following a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.
Dogs Trust also highlighted Sevington BCP among its “most critical concerns”, arguing its location “raises serious animal welfare issues” after dogs have travelled long distances before reaching the UK and a “major security risk” that allows importers to potentially unload dogs before checks are carried out.
It also said it is “particularly alarmed by the disease risks associated with current failings”.
The charity’s head of public affairs, Claire Calder, said: “We initially welcomed the details set out in the BTOM, which would have gone a long way in reducing the number of dogs arriving in the UK in poor health and welfare conditions for sale.
“However, like others, we are now deeply concerned that the reality falls far short of the promise.
“With inspection posts miles away from ports, and inconsistent application of checks, the system is wide open to exploitation, putting dogs and the public at risk.”
The Government had set a target of conducting physical checks on 100 per cent of live animal imports under BTOM, but in a National Audit Office report published in June, Defra’s best estimate was that just five per cent were being checked.
In August, the Government suspended additional border checks ahead of its forthcoming sanitary and phytosanitary deal with the EU, which it said will reduce costs and delays.
A Defra spokesperson said: “Great Britain has one of the toughest pet border checking regimes in the world, and we are committed to preserving high standards of biosecurity and animal welfare.
“Our measures include 100 per cent documentary checks on all dogs entering [Great Britain] and a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment or an unlimited fine for illegally importing a dog.”
Defra said APHA conducts remote documentary checks on all provided health certificates for live animals imported from the EU.
The department added that checks on EU imports of cats and dogs are not made at Sevington BCP, and said APHA vets make targeted physical and identity checks on animals at their place of destination based on risk and prioritisation. It said it also makes intelligence-based interceptions at maritime ports.
Defra said strict animal health requirements in relation to rabies apply to the movement of all dogs and cats into the country, and that the Government closely monitors disease risk and will take appropriate action if it changes or a public health risk is identified.