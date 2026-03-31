31 Mar 2026
A spike in reports has followed a number of recent convictions, although officials say the problem is far bigger than those who have been before the courts.
A prominent animal charity has urged the public not to underestimate the scale of trading in low-welfare puppies following a spike in reported cases.
Scottish SPCA officials say the trend relates to owners who fear their pets are linked to recently convicted owners who are already known to the organisation.
A number of social media groups are also known to have been set up in an effort to raise public awareness of related individuals who have been before the courts.
But the SSPCA, which leads the multi-agency Pet Trade Taskforce, said the incidents which have become public demonstrate the ongoing need for caution.
The group said: “This is a highly profitable criminal activity that often involves networks of breeders and dealers working together.
“While awareness is growing, many of these puppy dealers are still operating today, which is why public vigilance is so important in helping us tackle the issue.”
The charity says it has attended a total of 351 incidents relating to the low-welfare puppy trade over the past two years and received more than 2,100 calls to its helpline on the issue since 2021.
Officials have renewed their appeals for prospective owners to research dealers and breeders before purchasing a puppy, amid fears that many have health issues that could cost owners thousands of pounds in veterinary bills.
They have also urged buyers to ensure they request key information, including evidence of microchipping, vaccination, flea and worm treatments plus insurance, which they say can be critical to any subsequent investigation.