5 Feb 2021
The NHS doctor, television presenter, author and columnist will share insights as part of BSAVA Virtual Congress in March.
Dr Ranj is the second keynote confirmed for BSAVA Virtual Congress.
NHS doctor, TV presenter, author and columnist Ranjit “Ranj” Singh will share insights on the mental health challenges of working in a caring profession under COVID-19 when he is a keynote speaker at BSAVA Virtual Congress next month.
Dr Ranj is the second keynote confirmed for the 25 to 27 March event, with entrepreneur Jenny Campbell already lined up and a third keynote to be revealed next month.
This year’s event, in its new virtual format, will be, said the BSAVA, a balance of clinical and interactive content across a wide range of topics, and with light-hearted socials and well-being sessions thrown in.
Dr Ranj took a step back from his media commitments, which include resident doctor on ITV’s This Morning and co-hosting Save Money: Good Health to concentrate on supporting the NHS in his role as a paediatric emergency medicine specialist.
He said: “Maintaining well-being is all about doing the basics right. We are in a pandemic and people are under intense pressure – from work, from home life, from a health perspective and so much more. So, despite everything going on around you, make sure you have a routine every day.”
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey was delighted Dr Ranj would be one of the three speakers. He said: “One of the many advantages of congress evolving into a virtual event for 2021 is that we can be more flexible and creative with our sessions, and how we fulfil the needs and expectations of every member of the practice, from clinical, interactive, well-being and social perspectives.
“Our three keynote presentations are eagerly anticipated.”
BSAVA Virtual Congress 2021 will deliver more than 130 hours of CPD, with the bonus of the live and on-demand content being available to delegates on the platform for 60 days, and then via the BSAVA Library.
The full programme went live earlier this month, with four simultaneous live streams providing more than 80 live sessions covering 24 module topics, together with a library of 100 on-demand webinars.
Prices start at £99 plus VAT for members. To register, visit the event website.