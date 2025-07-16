16 Jul 2025
Judges praised Hui Pin Lee’s leadership on health, welfare and education issues as she received the Zoetis-sponsored prize.
A Norfolk-based clinician has been named Young Farm Vet of the Year for 2025 at the annual National Egg and Poultry Awards in London.
Hui Pin Lee, who is known as Julia and works as an associate vet for Crowshall Veterinary Services in Attleborough, received the prize from Zoetis’ poultry key account manager Emily Wilton and former Eastenders actor Shaun Williamson.
Ms Lee arrived in the UK to study at the RVC in 2016, having learned English at an international school in China.
After graduating in 2021, she completed a master’s degree in animal welfare in Canada before returning to the UK three years later when she joined Crowshall.
Having initially intended to focus on companion animals, she instead elected to dedicate her career to animal welfare and population medicine and has carried out extensive work across the poultry sector.
The award judges praised her “hands-on approach” to clinical advice, as well as her commitment to education and knowledge sharing which has included leading “lunch and learn” sessions and addressing a major international welfare conference in Shanghai on cage-free systems.
They added: “She has quickly become a dynamic leader in poultry health and welfare, helping farms achieve dramatic reductions in antibiotic use and improved performance.
“Her commitment to evidence-based advice, education and industry advocacy has earned widespread recognition.”
Henry Lamb, Crowshall director and himself a former Young Farm Vet of the Year award winner, hailed her ambassadorial role within the sector and “gold standard service”.