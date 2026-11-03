3 Nov 2026
Each free evening event features a welcome reception, dinner and interactive CPD.
A major pharmaceutical company is running a series of free in-person CPD evenings focused on canine atopic dermatitis.
The educational events, held across England through November and December, are said to be relaxed, interactive evenings featuring dinner and drinks where vets will network, discuss cases and receive practical tips to help clinicians with dermatology consultations.
“The Scratch That Tour” will run on the following dates:
Dermatology specialists and experienced general practice vets will lead the conversation at each event, including Aisling McGrath (Pear Tree Vets), Annette Loeffler (RVC), Natalie Barnard (Bristol Vet Specialists) and Victoria Robinson (University of Edinburgh).
The tour is also supporting StreetVet, a charity that provides free veterinary care for people experiencing homelessness, by donating £5 for every vet who attends one of the events in-person.
Clinicians can register for free at Elanco’s website.
Elanco brand manager and vet Tim Jones said: “Treatment is only part of the picture.
“For vets and owners, success is ultimately about helping dogs get back to behaving and living normally, and that means looking at the whole consultation, from the history we take to how we work with owners on treatment plans.
“The Scratch That Tour is designed to bring those conversations into the room, using interactive, real cases and live debate to explore how to make every day dermatology consultations a little easier.”