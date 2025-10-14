14 Oct 2025
Rob Williams announced theme for 2025-26 would be “shaping the profession of the future”.
Rob Williams, 2025-26 president of the BVA.
The new BVA president has called on the veterinary profession to face its challenges head on as he outlined a future-focused theme for his year in office.
Rob Williams announced the motif for his 2025-26 term will be “shaping the profession of the future” as he succeeded outgoing president Elizabeth Mullineaux at BVA Day in London.
The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) inquiry into companion animal services is due to conclude during his tenure, and Dr Williams highlighted it among the ongoing challenges facing the profession.
In his opening speech as BVA president, Dr Williams said: “As we gather here today, we live in interesting times; times that will challenge each of our perspectives and possibly our conception of what it is to be a veterinary surgeon.
“The CMA investigation outcome will change how we interact with and provide clinical care to pets and their owners. It’s also possible the CMA’s remedy decision will have some impact on other parts of the profession – particularly mixed clinical practice.
“These are unknown challenges, but I’m confident we will meet whatever challenge the CMA set us.”
The CMA recently announced it had delayed its provisional remedy decision from September to mid-October for “administrative reasons”.
It is set to publish its final recommendations in February or March next year ahead of its May deadline.
Dr Williams also noted that potential reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act, national biosecurity and the import of novel animal disease – particularly in light of the National Audit Office’s June report that the UK Government is not sufficiently prepared to cope with a severe outbreak – are among the difficulties vets will need to contend with.
However, he called for a positive outlook from those within the sector.
He said: “Each of these challenges could be viewed in a negative light; however, I would like us to meet these trials positively – challenges to be embraced, opportunities to be realised, a new and future-focused profession; a 21st century veterinary profession.”
Dr Williams added: “The challenges I described can be met and by doing so our profession will (…) be a profession ready to leap the many unknown hurdles we will face over the coming years and decades.
“The future is already here, in some veterinary practices; in the spirit, ingenuity and endeavour of many veterinary surgeons working today – we need to capture this future and embrace it.”
Dr Williams has worked extensively in small animal practice for much of his career before taking on management roles with VetPartners in recent years. He has also served as a SPVS board member and a member of BVA’s member benefits committee, RCVS’ VetGDP sub-committee and the University of York’s animal welfare and ethical review body.
His predecessor, Elizabeth Mullineaux, has stepped into the role of BVA senior vice-president while farm vet Gwenllian Rees, previously BVA’s Welsh branch president, has been elected junior vice-president.