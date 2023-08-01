Before I had a chance to think about the word that was tangled in my head, the surgeon asked if I wanted to test whether I could have children while I was under. I had not really contemplated the fact that I may not be able to have children (I was 26 years old at the time), but managed to mutely nod my head in agreement. The fear of whether I could have children was worse than the thought of having this strange condition I did not know anything about. And so, while I was in the anaesthesia room succumbing to the powers of pharmaceuticals, I counted to 10, but dreaded waking up on the other end.