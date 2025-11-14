14 Nov 2025
New allegations were put to Jonathan Ruben in court today.
Jonathan Ruben
A former vet who was accused of wilfully ill-treating children at a summer camp has pleaded guilty to those charges and other child sex offences.
Jonathan Ruben, 76, admitted 17 separate allegations when he appeared before Leicester Crown Court for a plea hearing today (14 November).
He has been remanded back into custody for a further hearing later this month.
Ruben, of Ruddington, Nottinghamshire had initially faced three counts of wilful ill-treatment in connection with the camp at Stathern, Leicestershire, in July, though prosecutors indicated further allegations were likely to be brought.
At today’s hearing, he pleaded guilty to eight charges of wilful ill-treatment plus one of sexual assault on a boy under 13 and another of assault by penetration. He denied a further similar allegation.
He also admitted three charges of possessing indecent images of children, plus three counts of possessing a class C drug and one of acquiring or possession of dutiable goods by fraudulent intent.
The court was told there had been a “long history” of children falling ill at the camp where Ruben played a “sweet game” encouraging them to eat sweets by chewing them as quickly as possible, Sky News reported.
The sweets contained a sedative which was also found to have been ingested by children attending the camp.
Police have also revealed that more than 50 indecent videos of children were discovered on devices belonging to Ruben.
He is due in court again on 28 November.