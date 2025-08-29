29 Aug 2025
Jonathan Ruben is expected to enter formal pleas to the charges against him during a further hearing in November.
Jonathan Ruben
A former vet who is accused of wilfully ill-treating children at a summer camp in Leicestershire is set to stand trial early next year.
Jonathan Ruben, 76, of Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, remains in custody following a hearing at Leicester Crown Court today (29 August).
But a plea hearing is set to take place before then after prosecutors indicated further charges are likely to be laid against him.
Ruben currently faces three charges of wilful ill-treatment of a child relating to youngsters who attended the camp at Stathern, near Melton Mowbray, in July.
Nine people were taken to hospital after falling ill during the event, though all were subsequently discharged.
Prosecutors first indicated they expected to bring further charges when Ruben initially appeared before magistrates earlier this month.
However, today’s hearing was told that additional counts which would “tie up with this indictment” were expected to be laid ahead of the trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on 27 January and last for up to four weeks, Leicestershire Live reported.
Ruben, a former RCVS council election candidate, is next due in court on 14 November, when he is expected to formally enter pleas to the charges against him.