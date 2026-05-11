11 May 2026
Young vet hailed for ‘compassion and warmth’ she brings to client interactions.
Caitie Mann with trophy, alongside Newry Vets clinical director Liam Fitzsimmons.
A mixed practice vet has been crowned Young Vet of the Year in Northern Ireland.
Caitie Mann, who graduated from the University of Nottingham in December 2024, picked up the accolade at the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland (AVSPNI) Awards.
Dr Mann joined Newry Vets, near her hometown of Tandragee, in January last year and has already impressed both her colleagues and the award judges with her strong clinical understanding, compassionate approach to patient care and professionalism beyond her experience level.
She thanked her colleagues in practice for their support.
Dr Mann said: “Everyone at the practice is so lovely and there is a really supportive, family atmosphere. There is a lot to learn in your first year as a vet and everyone has been so helpful and supportive.
“They genuinely want me to do well and are also there to support and guide me when challenges arise.”
Newry Vets practice manager Shantel Lloyd said the award “recognises not only Caitie’s clinical excellence, but also her commitment to delivering high standards of care and her positive contribution to the practice team”.
She added: “Caitie is an exceptionally talented young vet who has made a remarkable impression in a very short space of time. She is a skilled surgeon who is able to work with minimal supervision, which is a testament to both her training and her dedication.
“She shows an obvious passion for animal care and welfare, but what truly sets her apart is the compassion and warmth she brings to every client interaction. She builds trust quickly and always goes the extra mile to ensure both animals and their owners feel supported.”