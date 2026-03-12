12 Mar 2026
Ministers have been urged to allow British nationals returning home from the region to bring their pets with them to reduce the risk of abandonment.
Many ex-pats are fleeing Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and other parts of the region, with some leaving pets behind. Image: Evgeni / Adobe Stock
Major veterinary organisations say they are monitoring the ongoing war in the Middle East amid calls for Government action to help prevent animals becoming its “forgotten victims”.
A prominent welfare organisation has urged ministers to allow British citizens returning from the region to bring their pets with them, amid reports of overwhelming demand on local clinicians and rescue groups.
Meanwhile, questions have also been raised about whether the conflict could potentially jeopardise the prospect of securing long-sought legislative reform.
Tens of thousands of UK nationals are estimated to have already returned from the region since the war began on 28 February.
But concerns about the plight of people trying to escape the conflict have been accompanied by reports of animals being abandoned in the streets and deserts.
PETA has called for both returning Britons to bring their pets home with them and a temporary relaxation of UK and EU import rules similar to the measures implemented following the Russian invasion of Ukraine four years ago.
In a letter to Defra, it said: “Animals do not start wars and yet they are often victims of them.
“We are a nation of animal lovers and must allow Brits returning home to bring their animal family members with them.”
Concerns for the plight of animals have also been echoed by RSPCA officials who urged owners to have “a proper plan in place” for their pets should they decide to leave.
Blackpool and North Lancashire branch chief executive Hannah Mainds, who previously lived in Dubai, said it had been “heartbreaking” to see abandoned animals during her time there.
She added: “People will understandably be deeply concerned for their safety amid rising tensions and the prospect of the war deepening.
“But animals shouldn’t become the forgotten victims when people leave the country in a crisis.”
Broader questions about the potential impact of the crisis were also raised during the latest RCVS council meeting today (12 March), when Olivia Cook asked if the possibility of legislative change being “deprioritised” because of the conflict had been considered.
College chief executive Lizzie Lockett said the organisation had a risk register in place on the issue and was also looking at the consequences of other issues including rising fuel prices.
She added that several candidates had been in Iran when they were due to take the college’s statutory membership exam.
Meanwhile, the BVA said it had yet to receive any reported concerns about the war impacting UK operations but would continue to monitor the “rapidly changing” situation.