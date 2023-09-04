You could prioritise tackling one of their bugbears (see part two in this series on how the little things can have a big impact on well-being and care; VT52.11) or organise an after-hours activity you know they would enjoy. Maybe you could tweak the language used, or provide alternative ways to participate to cater for all personalities14. Take heart, however, from the fact that it only takes 25% to 30% of a group to bring the rest round to their view15.