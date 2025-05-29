29 May 2025
Respondents to BVA’s latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey using it for help with diagnostics, as well as admin and client communication.
Image: ipopba / Adobe Stock
More than a fifth of vets have already adopted the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in day-to-day practice, according to a survey.
The BVA revealed 21% of respondents to its Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey make use of the technology in different aspects of their work.
Radiography diagnostics and reporting (44%) was the most reported use of the technology by clinicians, followed by laboratory diagnostics and reporting (27%).
A small number of respondents also reported using AI to assist them in communications with clients (11%) or help with admin (7%).
Asked about the benefits and risks of using AI in their work, 55% of vets reported quicker or more accurate interpretation of large datasets as a potential aid.
Diagnostic testing (49%), as a general time-saving tool (40%) and helping with routine administrative work or note taking (38%) were the other most frequently noted benefits.
Respondents identified the possibility of results being interpreted without context (83%) and using AI incorrectly without follow up checks (82%) as the most common risks associated with the technology.
More than two-thirds of those surveyed (68%) said there was a risk of an over-reliance on AI undermining human skills, while a quarter expressed concern at a lack of data protection.
BVA junior vice-president Rob Williams described the results of the survey as “fascinating.”
The use of AI in the veterinary profession will be among the topics of debate at BVA Live, held at the NEC in Birmingham on 12-13 June.
The 45-minute discussion – “The future is here, are you ready? AI in practice today” – will be held in the conference’s Interactive Zone from 2pm on Thursday 12 June.
Veterinary surgeon Nick Jackson, BVA policy officer Ben O’Halloran, Lupa Pets co-founder and chief executive Nicolò Frisiani and BVA Journals editor-in-chief Suzanne Jarvis will lead the talk.
Dr Williams added: “The massive boom in the use of these tools represents an exciting opportunity for the profession, particularly around diagnostics and interpreting large data sets.
“But as well as benefits there are clear challenges and risks, so this timely session is a great opportunity to address some of the ethical questions around the use of technology when it comes to treating animals and ensuring their welfare.
“It’s set to be an interesting debate, with the chance for delegates to pose questions to our incredibly knowledgeable panel, and I hope many of you will join us to add your voice to the discussion.”