24 Jun 2026
Twenty-three students have been hailed as history makers after they became the first to graduate from Wales’ only vet school.
Students and staff from Aberystwyth School of Veterinary Sciences.
A group of students have been hailed as “pioneers” after they became the first to graduate from Wales’ sole veterinary degree programme.
The success of 23 students who enrolled at Aberystwyth University’s vet school when it first opened five years ago was celebrated at a ceremony today, 23 June.
Head of school Darrell Abernathy described the day as “unforgettable” for both the students, the school’s staff and partners alike.
He said: “By training vets within a Welsh context – with a strong focus on livestock health, sustainability and rural practice – we are helping to address workforce shortages and strengthen the resilience of the agricultural sector.
“These first students are pioneers – the first vets trained in Wales – and they will play a vital role in supporting animal health, food security and the rural economy.
“Their skills, knowledge and commitment will make a real difference across Wales and beyond.”
Wales CVO Richard Irvine, who was among the guests at the ceremony, said it was an “honour” to celebrate the success of both the school and students.
He said: “Today these students have made history – an achievement to be very proud of – and I wish them the best of luck for the future as they take the next steps of an exciting journey.”
Currently, Aberystwyth students spend the first two years of their courses on the west Wales coast before transferring to the RVC’s Hawkshead campus in Hertfordshire.
Aberystwyth vice-chancellor Jon Timmis paid tribute to both the RVC and the wider veterinary community for their support during the students’ training.
He said: “Their generosity in sharing their expertise has been invaluable, equipping our students with the practical skills and real-world experience that will underpin their future careers.”