17 Jul 2025
New vets, who began their studies during the height of the COVID crisis, are preparing to take their next career steps following ceremonies this week.
The first veterinary cohort has graduated from Harper and Keele school.
Dozens of new clinicians have joined the profession’s ranks following the first graduation ceremony to take place at one of the UK’s newest vet schools.
The 90-strong Harper and Keele cohort, who began their studies at the height of the COVID pandemic, celebrated their success on 15 July, with many already prepared to take their next career step.
The graduation event was held on the Keele campus in Staffordshire before a second ceremony at the Harper Adams University saw them formally welcomed onto the RCVS register.
The school’s head, Matt Jones, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to pause and reflect on the incredible work and achievements of many colleagues at the vet school, the universities and our partners to get us to this landmark.
“Our recent ranking as number one vet school in our first National Student Survey is testament to the profound impact this has had for our students.”
Prof Jones added: “We are incredibly proud of our first graduates, many of whom secured jobs during their final year, embarking on an inspiring range of careers within the industry.
“Our new vets are contributing to animal, human and planetary health, working with companion and farm animals and in supporting food security and research.”
The celebrations took place after the school was rated number one in the UK for veterinary medicine in the 2025 National Student Survey.
Prof Jones said he was “immensely proud” of the findings, which saw 91.4% express satisfaction with their course.
Keele’s deputy vice-chancellor Mark Ormerod added: “This outstanding result sets a strong foundation for the future of the school and highlights the impact of our joint commitment to excellence in veterinary education.”