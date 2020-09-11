Crown Vets in Inverness, which has trained up members of staff to be “well-being champions” to help colleagues with emotional support, coping strategies and emergency contacts. The practice will be using the award to organise a virtual bingo night for staff, including those on furlough, with prizes.

Millennium Vets in Braintree, Essex, which has organised an online boot camp-style exercise group taking place at 9:30am, seven days a week, so staff could continue to socially interact, while also improving their physical and mental health. The practice will be using the award to purchase exercise equipment for the practice.

The British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society (BVEDS) started an online fortnightly book group for its members to discuss books on racial justice, ensuring all those involved have access to the books. The BVEDS will use the award to start building up a lending library for its members.

Friendly Animal Clinic in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, which had to furlough many of its staff at the height of the pandemic, will be using the award to fund equipment and refreshments for a 26km charity walk to bring the practice team back together.

‘Encouraging’

MMI manager Lisa Quigley said: “We know coronavirus has caused a lot of stress and anxiety within the veterinary community, whether that’s due to increased financial worries, being furloughed, or being isolated from friends and loved ones, but it has been very encouraging to see practices thinking of ways they can bring their colleagues together, and provide that much-needed support and interaction.”