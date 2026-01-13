13 Jan 2026
Corneal calamity: navigating the challenge of complicated corneal ulcers will take place on Wednesday 28 January.
Image: Ian Dyball / Adobe Stock
South Downs Veterinary Referrals is hosting a complimentary CPD event dedicated to corneal ulcers.
The hour-long online session has been developed for both vets and vet nurses and will be led by advanced practitioner in ophthalmology Helen Appelboam.
It will take place from 12:30pm on Wednesday 28 January via Microsoft Teams.
The session will focus on why some corneal ulcers fail to heal despite appropriate treatment with antibiotics and lubrication.
Dr Appelboam will explore the primary causes of complications in ulcers, including infections, breed-related ocular conditions, tear film disorders, retained foreign bodies and indolent ulcer pathology.
She will share how to recognise and manage these cases effectively in practice using clinical case examples and practical insights that can be applied directly to day-to-day clinical work.
The event is free to attend, but places are limited, so early registration is encouraged.