19 Jun 2026
New junior vice-president Arabella White said she is eager to “champion and stand-up for vets right across Scotland”.
Arabella White will become president of the branch for 2027/28.
A government vet has been named as the next president of BVA’s Scottish branch.
Arabella White, acting head of field operations at Scottish Food Standards, has been appointed as the Scottish branch’s junior vice-president at the association’s annual meeting.
The East Dunbartonshire vet will take charge as president of the branch for 2027/28 following a year in her new post.
BVA president Rob Williams said: “Arabella joins BVA Scottish branch at a really important juncture for the whole profession, as we take the next steps following the outcome of the Competition and Markets Authority investigation, which will impact vet services far beyond just household pets.
“Her fresh approach and energy will be a welcome addition to the Scottish branch team as we tackle this and the other issues that matter most to our members across Scotland.”
Miss White, a University of Liverpool double graduate in zoology and veterinary science, said it was “an incredible honour” to be elected and to “champion and stand-up for vets right across Scotland”.
She added: “There are many challenges, but also opportunities ahead and I look forward to supporting my colleagues across the fantastic veterinary community to tackle these head on and continue to deliver the vital work vets do in upholding animal health and welfare, food safety and public health standards in Scotland.”
Dr Williams also paid tribute to Gareth Hateley, who stepped down as the Scottish branch’s senior vice-president and retired after 40 years in the profession.
He thanked Mr Hateley for his “outstanding contributions” to the branch and said his “knowledge and experience have been invaluable in championing the veterinary voice in Scotland to government, industry, farmers and our other partners”.