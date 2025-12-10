10 Dec 2025
Twenty-two welfare groups, backed by several veterinary professionals and academics, have signed an open letter demanding an end to the practice.
A coalition of welfare groups has launched a new campaign against the use of live reindeer in Christmas events.
More than 20 organisations, backed by several leading clinicians, have signed an open letter calling on councils and venues to cease the practice, which they argue has “detrimental effects” on the animals.
The document said vets had “consistently voiced concerns” about the challenges of keeping reindeer in captivity.
It added that analysis of festive displays from 2024 showed 75% of the reindeer involved were showing signs of stress and argued such displays would be illegal if staged in a circus.
The letter continued: “Responsible event planners should take the circus legislation as an example and choose not to expose animals to stress and risk of illness and injury.”
Signatories to the letter include the RSPCA, Animal Aid, the Born Free Foundation, the Naturewatch Foundation and Protect The Wild.
Another signatory, Freedom for Animals, is also encouraging members of the public to report events featuring live reindeer to it.
But the letter said 218 sites that had previously featured reindeer in their festive events did not do so last year as it called for others to follow their lead.
RSPCA senior scientific officer Jennah Green said: “While we all love the magic and imagery of the festive season, the reality is that reindeer are being exploited and are really suffering.
“We know these events are hugely popular at this time of year and widely advertised – but safer alternatives exist that are packed with festive fun without putting animals at risk.”