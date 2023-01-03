Who looks after Vetlife?

Vetlife has roots that go as far back as 1897 to the formation of the Victoria Veterinary Benevolent Fund, to care for veterinarians and their families in times of need. Vetlife, as a charity, has been around in various forms for almost 120 years. With a small, dedicated, permanent staff of only six, the governance of the charity is managed by the board of 12 trustees who are elected from the membership.