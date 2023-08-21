21 Aug
An east midlands RVN’s cake sales have raised hundreds of pounds for a charity, which rescued her dog after a fall while walking.
A Leicestershire-based veterinary nurse whose dog fell more than 100ft has used her baking skills to raise money for those who helped her and her pet in their hour of need.
Kayley Williams, who works at Woodward Veterinary Practice in Ashby de la Zouch, was above Thor’s Cave in the Peak District with her dogs Poppy and Figgy, when she and Figgy lost their footing on a path.
After a six-hour search, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team managed to find Figgy, who had fallen more than 100ft and landed in the treetops below.
Kayley, an avid baker, felt the best way to show her gratitude to the group that mainly relies on donations from businesses and the public to carry out its vital work, was to organise a series of bake sales to raise money.
As well as helping to raise awareness of the group’s work, Kayley has raised more than £700 from her bake sales, which she hosts at the practice and people donate money to attend.
The other good news is that both Kayley and Figgy – who had broken ribs, liver damage and a damaged tail – are well on the road to recovery from their injuries.
Kayley said: “It was quite a traumatic day that does relive in my memory. But my girl is safe and well, and it wouldn’t have been possible without Derby Mountain Rescue Team.
“Following this experience, my advice is always to be careful when you’re out on a walk. No matter if you’re in the woods, on a beach or hiking up the mountains, ensure that you know how to contact help in an emergency.”
Martin Cavill, team leader at Derby Mountain Rescue Team, said: “We were really pleased to be able to help with the search and rescue of Figgy, who had fallen a considerable distance from above Thor’s Cave.
“It was fantastic to be able to reunite a very enthusiastic Figgy with her owner Kayley and I’m sure will be one of those callouts we will all remember.”
Those wanting to donate to Derby Mountain Rescue Team, which needs to raise £35,000 annually to support its work, can do so online.