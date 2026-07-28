28 Jul 2026
Future Vets Camp to ‘keep the dream alive’ for next generation
Three-day event will be attended by dozens of teenagers from across Scotland.
Image: Future Vets
A scheme seeking to “keep the dream alive” for aspiring veterinary professionals has returned for its third edition.
The Future Vets Camp returns to Scotland’s Rural College’s Oatridge campus in West Lothian today (28 July).
The three-day event brings together more than 60 young people aged 15-18 from across Scotland.
Organisers say the camp will support the prospective clinicians in learning the business skills required to join, launch or run an independent practice.
Caring for animals
Future Vets founder Karen Gardiner said: “Nobody at camp dreams of profit and loss spreadsheets. These young people dream of caring for animals, and Scotland badly needs them to.
“In much of rural Scotland, when the vet goes, the farm goes, and the school and the shop are not far behind.
“Our job is to keep the dream alive all the way from the classroom to the clinic.
“That means inspiring young people at camp, and it means making sure that when one of them takes on a practice in a community that needs them, there is proper mentoring and business support behind them so they can focus on what they trained for – the animals.”
Hands-on care
As well as business skills, the event also offers attendees three days practising hands-on animal care, clinical skills, lab work, emotional intelligence and leadership training.
Almost half of the attendees are said to be from areas designated rural or deprived.
Scottish CVO Sheila Voas said she hopes the camp can “help address a chronic shortage of vets, especially in some of our more remote areas”.
Nurture
Minister for business and fair work Tom Arthur, who will open the camp, said: “The importance of attracting talented young people into careers that support our economy and our communities cannot be underestimated.
“We need to nurture and encourage skilled professionals across every sector, and the veterinary profession is no exception.
“This is why I am particularly delighted to have the opportunity to be joining this year’s Future Vets Camp, which plays an important role in helping our young people to gain new insights, develop new skills and gain a better understanding of the many different paths available within animal health and veterinary science.”