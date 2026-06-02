All investment is a risk

You need to decide what risk you are prepared to take and what insurance you are going to take out to mitigate that risk. You may have a partner or spouse who depends on your support. Dependent children are a very important concern. You may have a student loan, but this is not a major concern as, unless you are earning, you do not have to pay any of it back. Of course, a student loan may accrue interest. On the other hand, a mortgage on your home is a major worry. You can take out a specific mortgage against the repossession of your home.