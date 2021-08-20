A professor of philosophy stood in front of his class and filled a glass jar with rocks. He asked the class if the jar was full and they all agreed it was. Then he poured some pebbles into the jar, and agitated it so they fell between the rocks and filled the spaces. The professor then asked the students again if the jar was full – they all agreed it was. He then picked up a jug filled with sand and poured it into the jar – this filled in the remaining gaps in the jar. On another table he had a second jar, which he filled with sand – he demonstrated to the class that by filling the jar with sand first, there was no room for the rocks and pebbles, but the converse wasn’t true.