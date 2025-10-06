6 Oct 2025
Council members have backed the course following a final accreditation assessment carried out earlier this year.
Harper and Keele vet school head Matt Jones (left) with RCVS president Tim Parkin following the accreditation decision at RCVS Council.
One of the UK’s newest veterinary degree programmes has been given final approval by the RCVS council.
The decision on the Harper and Keele Veterinary School course, reached during a meeting on Thursday 2 October, followed a final assessment undertaken in the spring as the school’s first cohort of students was preparing to graduate.
The degree’s accreditation formally remains subject to a recognition order receiving both Parliamentary and Privy Council support.
But the school’s head, Matt Jones, said: “We are delighted to receive the accreditation decision, which recognises our innovative approach to veterinary education and the huge commitment from our colleagues and partners that underpins it.
“I was particularly pleased that the accreditation acknowledged our commitment to widening participation and inclusivity, and our efforts to create the right culture for everyone to thrive.
“We look forward to seeing the contribution of Harper and Keele vet school graduates to the profession over the coming years.”
The Harper and Keele degree is the first to secure RCVS accreditation since the University of Surrey in 2019.
College president Tim Parkin said: “Our accreditation panel found some very commendable aspects to the school, such as a commitment to inclusion and widening participation, how it supports students in finding non-clinical and clinical placements, and its use of innovation to support learning.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Harper and Keele over the coming months and years to ensure that high standards continue to be met.”