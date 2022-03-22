For the primary carer, still typically the mother in most families, there is the awesome responsibility of caring for a dependent human being, plus a shift in identity away from the veterinary vocation that defines so much of our lives, often pre-dating university. Parental leave can be a hugely challenging time, mentally and physically. The idea that it’s a long, blissful holiday is often far from the truth. Returning to practice, often with reduced confidence and even a diminished sense of self, is challenging enough. In addition, we have to adjust to practice changes and often a shift in role.