17 Jun
A trailblazing vet and ultrarunner is among several figures from the veterinary and animal welfare sectors to have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Jasmin Paris made history in March when she became the first woman, and only the 20th person overall, to complete the Barkley Marathons ultramarathon challenge in the US.
Dr Paris, a senior lecturer in small animal internal medicine at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, has now been awarded an MBE for services to fell and long-distance running.
Lisa Boden, dean of the Royal (Dick), said: ”Jasmin’s courage and determination are an inspiration to all. We are incredibly fortunate to have her as a colleague.”
Elsewhere, Northern Ireland-based vet David McKeown, a former recipient of the BVA’s Chiron award for lifetime achievement in veterinary science, has been awarded an OBE for services to the profession.
The same honour has been given to Anthony Fooks, the APHA’s lead scientist for international development, while Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home trustee Doreen Graham has received an MBE.
The list also includes an MBE for Craig Fellowes, founder of the Wildlife Training Consultancy and Badger Trust wildlife crime and training officer for services to wildlife protection.
He described the award as a “great honour” for himself and everyone who had supported his work over more than 40 years. He added: “Nature needs protection, and I hope this award shows how important this work is.“