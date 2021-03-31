31 Mar
March is Endometriosis Awareness Month – and as it draws to a close, Veterinary Woman editor Liz Barton shares how we could be doing better to support the many individuals affected by the challenges of hormonal health in the workplace…
Did you know more than half of women find their hormones affect their work? In a profession with an increase proportion of females, that’s a hefty impact.
But wait, I’m not supposed to talk about “women’s problems”. We’re supposed to just get on with it – after all, it’s a natural part of being a woman.
Well, I’m afraid I’d like to open discussion around this particularly taboo subject. Not for the purpose of causing discomfort or controversy. Rather, because we’ve been labouring under the misapprehension that if you maintain the image that you’re always at the top of your game, you’re a more dedicated, capable clinician/manager/nurse.
Our profession has placed too much value on stoicism and being a martyr to work. The danger is we’re pretending to be okay, when in reality we’re dealing with problems we don’t feel able to air and share.
This can be exhausting, and contribute to burnout and even problems with identity (I’m not the all-powerful, all-capable person I’m pretending to be).
However, in recent years we’re seeing an increasing willingness to talk more openly about the issues that affect us. Organisations and individuals are openly talking about themes including mental health, life coaching, gender and diversity bias, and inclusion. We’re seeing support groups for topics including chronic illness, parenting and infertility. The culture is starting to shift to a “help and support” culture, rather than “put up and shut up”.
So, it seems to a good time to talk about the elephant in the room – hormones.
Hormones impact our lives profoundly, yet have been shrouded in silence. I think that needs to change.
March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. I didn’t know much about this condition, but reading around (see part two) I was surprised by the incidence and economic – let alone personal – impact it can have.
Endometriosis affects 10% of women, with an estimated cost of £8.2 billion per year in both lost work and health care costs. In 2020, the Government launched an inquiry into endometriosis and ran a survey into the effects on individuals. It spurred me on to look at the wider impact of hormones on women in the profession. This happened to coincide with conversations I was having with individuals and organisations, including Nat Scroggie of Vet MINDS, and SPVS president Anna Judson, taking on issues such as infertility and menopause.
This is just the start of the conversation.
We are well used to treating dogs with false pregnancy, and seeing the effects neutering can have on behaviour and health. Yet, when it comes to working while suffering the ill effects of our own hormonal fluctuations, there can be feelings of shame, embarrassment and lack of empathy.
Yet even our “natural” monthly cycle can be seriously debilitating, affecting our mental and physical health.
Employers take heed – this also translates in our performance at work, so it may well pay to make allowances.
It’s not just the veterinary profession. Nick Panay, professor of gynaecology at Imperial College London, says some hormonal conditions are not being taken seriously enough by medical professionals amid lingering taboos about mental health and periods. This results in a double bind of both mental health stigma and menstrual taboos, leading to a lack of understanding and acceptance in the workplace.
“I struggled with hormones when I was pregnant. Being boss, that was taken advantage of. Normally, I can cope with a lot, but during my pregnancy I was easily stressed and upset… It struck me how little grace I got when I wasn’t 100%. I’m usually positive and a go-getter. When I became vulnerable the wolves descended.”
Rayyan Elodimuor, Vet Mums member
This impact of hormones on individuals – and therefore businesses – is profound.
A Dutch study published in the BMJ surveyed 32,748 women aged 15 to 45. More than 80% of respondents reported decreased productivity for a mean of 23.2 days per year, which equated to about 9 total work days lost. Additionally, 13.8 per cent of women took time off.
Notably, when women called in sick due to their periods, only one in five told their employer that their absence was due to menstrual complaints. Two-thirds of the participants wished they had greater flexibility in their tasks and working hours during their periods.
I ran a survey on the Vet Mums Facebook group, and the stats tie in pretty well with the Dutch study.
Of more than 200 respondents, half were affected by their hormones at work. For 33%, they were only rarely affected. However, 15% were impacted regularly and 2% were suffering effects on a daily basis. Headaches, migraines, fatigue and mood swings were most commonly mentioned.
When we feel unable to discuss this in our workplace, or where allowances can’t be made, this can adversely affect retention.
“Hormone-related migraines have been huge for me throughout my adult life and became daily during my second pregnancy. I was unable to work… I can get quite emotional, too. I now run my own (non-veterinary) business which gives me a lot of flexibility. I think migraines played a big part in my decision to start my own business as I feel I am not letting anyone else down. But removing that worry has probably been helpful in allowing my migraines to get better, too. I haven’t done any veterinary work for two years. Hormonal migraines affected my work both as a vet in practice and a veterinary epidemiologist, even though I tried my best to get on with things.”
Selene Huntley, Vet Mums member
If we are to support women in the profession to develop, grow and work to their full potential, we have to be aware of issues impacting both performance and personal well-being.
Hormonal issues are extremely common. It follows, therefore, that we should be open the door to discussing and finding solutions to help.
Businesses that are willing to actively support women suffering the ill effects of hormonal conditions will reap the benefits of improved performance and retention.
Part two looks at some of the common hormonal conditions affecting women, and their impact of individuals and businesses.
We hope that raising awareness and understanding is just the start. We want to spur acceptance, openness and a solutions-based conversation to help women with these incredibly common, yet rarely discussed, hormonal conditions.
The days of “put up and shut up” need to end. We can – and should – do better.