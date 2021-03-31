“Hormone-related migraines have been huge for me throughout my adult life and became daily during my second pregnancy. I was unable to work… I can get quite emotional, too. I now run my own (non-veterinary) business which gives me a lot of flexibility. I think migraines played a big part in my decision to start my own business as I feel I am not letting anyone else down. But removing that worry has probably been helpful in allowing my migraines to get better, too. I haven’t done any veterinary work for two years. Hormonal migraines affected my work both as a vet in practice and a veterinary epidemiologist, even though I tried my best to get on with things.”