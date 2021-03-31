Case study: Anna Quiggin, Vet Mums member

This past year in particular, I have really struggled with my hormones at work. I’m 44 and have always had bad PMS, but this past 18 months it got so severe I have found myself falling apart, spending days in tears and doing really silly things because of the brain fog. Not to mention being a witch at home, unable to cope with my children, noise, husband breathing near me… pretty much wanting to crawl under a rock for one week in four.