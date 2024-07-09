9 Jul
The event – which will feature live streams for remote audiences – will be hosted at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth on 28 July.
An event aimed at celebrating the unique power of the human-animal bond is due to return on 28 July.
National Human Animal Bond Awareness Day was created by StreetVet, along with a number of other charities and organisations, to inspire and educate animal lovers and celebrate the relationship between animals and people.
This year’s event is being held at The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth and will feature talks from animal health experts and inspirational individuals which will be streamed live via the National Human-Animal Bond Awareness Day Facebook page.
Tammie O’Leary, co-founder and StreetVet volunteer for the last four years, said: “Many of us have, or have had, relationships with animals that are unique. The support animals provide us with is truly powerful – emotionally, mentally and physically.
“The event is an opportunity to educate, interact, have fun and inspire people to understand more about each of the charities involved. Whether it’s Riding for the Disabled, Support Dogs, Battersea Dog and Cats Home or Refuge for Pets, each plays an important role in the community.“
With support and workshops from Hercule Van-Wolfwinkle and Peter Wright (The Yorkshire Vet), who will be discussing why he is an ambassador for The Donkey Sanctuary and his reflections from his time in the veterinary profession, the day is set to empower greater learning and appreciation for the vital bond.
Jade Statt, StreetVet co-founder and clinical director, said: “Recognition of the importance of the human-animal bond is the foundation upon which StreetVet was created.
“I have been a vet for more than 20 years, yet some of the most incredible relationships I have had the privilege to witness have all been through StreetVet. We are so excited for this day dedicated to celebrating the power of pets.”