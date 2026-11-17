17 Nov 2026
Applications are open for the first intake of the accredited qualification in February 2027.
Ifevet Chief executive Daniel Garcia says the recognition offers vets another opportunity for further progression.
A veterinary education provider has celebrated one of its programmes receiving RCVS accreditation for the first time.
Ifevet gained the recognition for its postgraduate certificate in small animal neurology following a year-long accreditation process, meaning the course is now an RCVS-approved eligible qualification enabling application for advanced practitioner status.
The certificate, a level 7 qualification, launched last year and runs over 12-14 months.
It combines live-streamed and recorded teaching sessions from veterinary specialists and includes a structured assessment process that evaluates how participants apply their knowledge in clinical practice.
Ifevet is accepting applications for those wishing to be part of the first intake for the accredited qualification in February 2027.
Chief executive Daniel Garcia said: “Our neurology PgCert is already recognised by universities and benefits from live teaching delivered by 10 world leading specialists.
“With an emphasis on the development of strong clinical thinking skills, we know this course elevates the competence and confidence of clinicians and benefits their patients every day in practice.
“Achieving RCVS recognition now allows vets to progress to advanced practitioner level should they wish to do so, which offers another opportunity for further progression.”
Course director Ane Uriarte, a European and RCVS neurology specialist, added: “I’ve been involved with Ifevet and the creation of PgCerts for over six years and I really enjoy seeing the participants deepen their knowledge and understanding of how to handle cases.
“We aim to ensure it is suitable for first opinion practitioners and those seeking to specialise via an internship or residency. It’s a real pleasure to be contributing to their development.”