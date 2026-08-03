3 Aug 2026
Researchers at the University of Liverpool are examining the “dual burden” of physical recovery and mental health issues associated with occupational veterinary injuries.
A new study examining mental health and trauma support linked to severe occupational veterinary injury has received a major funding boost from the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI).
The project, led by researchers at the University of Liverpool, has been awarded the MMI’s annual Impact Grant, worth £15,000, for 2026.
The research is being led by social scientist Tamzin Furtado and vet John Tulloch, who said they were “delighted” to receive the support.
He added: “Veterinary professionals dedicate their lives to animal welfare yet have some of the highest levels of occupational injury of any profession.
“While physical wounds are documented, the long-term psychological, social and professional repercussions for those requiring hospitalisation remain largely invisible.
“Through our qualitative study, we’ll be using in-depth interviews to capture the lived experiences of vets and nurses navigating life after a major injury, exploring the dual burden of physical recovery and mental health problems.”
The grant takes the total funding allocated through MMI to more than £210,000 since 2019.
MMI chair Zara Kennedy said: “By improving our understanding of the psychological impact of severe workplace injuries, this research aligns with our wider investment into supporting reasonable adjustments.
“It also has the potential to improve workforce retention by helping veterinary professionals remain healthy, fulfilled and able to build sustainable long-term careers within the profession.”
Applications for the 2027 funding round are due to open early in the new year. The scheme currently offers both Impact and Discovery grants though none of the latter, worth £5,000, were awarded this year.