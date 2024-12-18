18 Dec
Colleagues have hailed the “outstanding contribution to the world” made by the vet and academic who has died aged 49.
The award-winning vet, academic and former BVA president, Simon Doherty, has died at the age of 49.
The news of his death was announced in a statement on the BVA’s website, which described him as “an inspiration to everyone he met and who worked alongside him”.
The association’s current president, Elizabeth Mullineaux, said: “He was a truly inspirational vet and a really valued friend.
“His contribution to BVA, the veterinary profession and animal welfare can’t be overstated and I’m so pleased that his passion and dedication were recognised internationally this year through [World Veterinary Association] WVA and FVE awards.”
She added: “Reflecting with colleagues who knew him, what comes through time and again was Simon’s generosity with his time and expertise, always ready to share and support colleagues around him, particularly young and aspiring vets. We will miss his warmth, his wisdom and his humour.
“While it’s dreadfully sad to say goodbye, we will remember and celebrate his life, his work and his outstanding contribution to the world – he leaves it a better place.”
A 2000 graduate from the University of Glasgow, Prof Doherty led the BVA in 2018-19, having earlier served as president of its Northern Ireland branch and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association.
A leading advocate of sustainability and one health approaches, he later chaired the BVA’s working group on sustainable finfish aquaculture and the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe’s (FVE) working group on veterinary public health and sustainability.
In 2020, he was made a fellow of the RCVS, which added its tribute in a statement released this morning (18 December).
The college said: “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Simon Doherty, an RCVS fellow who worked closely with the college as BVA president and as a member of the Vet Futures Action Group, responsible for turning the Vet Futures project’s recommendations into clear actions.
“His energy, enthusiasm and willingness to work positively with colleagues and peers from the veterinary professions and beyond to achieve the best outcomes for animal health and welfare were evident then and will be sorely missed now.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, colleagues, and many friends.”
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the BCVA added: “Our profession has been better off for his important contribution. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”
Prof Doherty also worked with many other organisations including VetSustain, the World Aquatic Veterinary Medical Association and the WVA, which earlier this year named him as World Vet of the Year at its Global Veterinary Awards in Cape Town.
Last month, he was made an honorary professor of practice by Queen’s University Belfast, where he had held lecturer roles since 2011, in recognition of his contribution to the field.