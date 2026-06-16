16 Jun 2026
Anna Hewison was described as “an outstanding veterinary surgeon” by BVA president Rob Williams.
BVA Young Vet of the Year winner Anna Hewison.
A farm vet has said she is “incredibly honoured” to be named BVA Young Vet of the Year.
Anna Hewison, of Shepton Vets in Somerset, was crowned at an awards dinner during BVA Live alongside a range of clinicians and workplaces.
The full list of winners was as follows:
Dr Hewison said: “I cannot believe that I have won this award and feel incredibly honoured.”
The vet added she was “extremely grateful” to her colleagues “for their support, encouragement and the knowledge they have shared” and congratulated her fellow finalists.
She concluded: “It is a privilege to be part of such a committed and passionate profession, and I look forward to continuing to learn and make a positive difference for the farmers and animals I work with every day.”
BVA president Rob Williams said: “Anna is an outstanding veterinary surgeon, and her clinical excellence and leadership is impressive at such a young age and so early in her career.
“It’s inspiring how dedicated she is to developing her skills and strengthening relationships and collaboration with farmers, other veterinary professionals and her team.
“She should be exceptionally proud of her achievements so far and we’re delighted to award her this prestigious title – it’s very well deserved.”
Full details of all the award winners can be found at the BVA website.