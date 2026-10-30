30 Oct 2026
Bosses hope the initiative will help “remove barriers” for aspiring vets from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.
Navaratnam Partheeban.
A major care provider has launched a new programme intended to support career development of ethnic minority veterinary students.
Inspiring Vet Care bosses hope the Future Vet Collective programme, whose launch coincides with October’s Black History Month, will help to tackle diversity challenges within the sector.
Navaratnam Partheeban, the company’s regional head of farm, said: “We’re delighted to launch the Future Vet Collective and build on our commitment to creating a more inclusive and diverse veterinary profession.”
The scheme, which officials say has already attracted members from across the UK’s vet schools, aims to build on the company’s existing Ethnic Diversity Scholarship scheme, which has been offering grants for students since 2022.
Members will also have the chance to apply for bursaries of up to £500 to go towards the costs of placements, plus other research and learning grants.
The lack of diversity within the veterinary professions is a long-standing concern, with RCVS analysis published two years ago indicating that black and ethnic minority groups account for less than 5% of the profession.
Dr Partheeban said: “As the UK’s largest veterinary group, we have a responsibility to help remove barriers facing aspiring vets and create more opportunities to explore and enter the profession.
“Student vets are the future of veterinary care and we’re committed to supporting them throughout their journey.”