Although levels of European registration are said to be broadly stable, the meeting was also told the proportion from the rest of the world was increasing, while SME entries were up 30% when applications for this year’s exam closed in mid-January. Current arrangements for RCVS recognition of degrees accredited by the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education (EAEVE) are due to end no later than January 2029, though they remain subject to annual review.