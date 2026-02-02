2 Feb 2026
New ideas to be explored in coming months after RCVS council votes to retain 2029 cut-off date for existing EU graduate rules.
Image: © Thaut Images / Adobe Stock
Concerns have been raised over the current job market for European graduates amid a continuing debate on how best to enable EU clinicians to work in the UK.
New ideas are set to be explored over the coming months after RCVS council members voted to retain the 2029 cut-off date for its existing rules.
But questions were raised during the 22 January meeting about both the continuing need for European vets and the broader range of employment opportunities available.
The University of Bristol’s David Barrett said he had been advised that several major care providers were recruiting “far fewer people”, as he urged the college to assess the “really difficult” situation.
He said: “It may be a short-term problem until the [Competition and Markets Authority] report comes through, but we’re only looking at one side of the equation.”
Ahead of the meeting, officials had warned that measures which were intended to help encourage European vet schools to seek RCVS accreditation had not proved effective.
Director of education Linda Prescott-Clements stressed there were still institutional expressions of interest, including from two new vet schools in Ireland.
But Prof Barrett highlighted the work involved in accreditation processes as he expressed understanding for the reluctance beyond the reported cost and argued the focus should be on individual vets instead.
Prof Barrett said: “If you run one of the EU schools, I can see why they’re not keen to get it. But for an individual graduate, it matters.”
Ideas including workplace-based assessment, or an alternative version of the statutory membership exam (SME) for graduates from institutions whose degrees are not recognised by the college, were put forward.
But treasurer Tshidi Gardiner warned the college could be accused of discriminating against graduates from other parts of the world if it sought to develop a different system now.
Although levels of European registration are said to be broadly stable, the meeting was also told the proportion from the rest of the world was increasing, while SME entries were up 30% when applications for this year’s exam closed in mid-January. Current arrangements for RCVS recognition of degrees accredited by the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education (EAEVE) are due to end no later than January 2029, though they remain subject to annual review.
Former college president Sue Paterson questioned whether the completion of a new sanitary and phytosanitary agreement between the UK and EU, on which negotiations are continuing, could affect the need for European clinicians.
But Paddy Gordon urged his colleagues to be conscious of the amount of public health work done by European clinicians working as official veterinarians and warned against taking actions that could create a “cliff edge” in the future.
However, senior vice-president Linda Belton argued that characterisation was “a bit unfair”, as she cautioned against pursuing ideas that might require legislative change.
She reminded colleagues that the decision to introduce the cut off had been made out of concern over diverging standards between the college and EAEVE, later adding: “We need to focus on the things where we can make a difference.”