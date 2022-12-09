9 Dec
When independent practice Pet People opened its doors six months ago, it wanted to do something different. Veterinary director Francesca Verney explains how and why.
Day one of your new job. You haven’t slept much as, despite best-laid plans for a restorative night’s kip, you’ve been tossing and turning with worry about what the practice will be like. You made lunch the night before, but it’s leaked in your bag and, to cap things off, the dog has just been sick in the hallway.
Your head is buzzing with the normal fears:
We’ve all been there.
At Pet People, we have had the unique opportunity to do things (we hope) differently. Six months ago, we opened our brand-new, independent clinic with a building designed to unite chilled vibes and clinical excellence, with everything from zen music and low-stress waiting room design to top-notch imaging and surgical equipment.
Our team members get a gym membership as standard and we run in-practice yoga classes to wind down at the end of the day. We have fierce focus on communication within our teams, listening to each other, and we make sure birthdays are never forgotten – it’s the last thing you need when you’re knee-deep in vomited Christmas cake from the latest intrepid lockdown puppy.
We spent the first few weeks pioneering a new approach to induction. We were privileged to be able to start from scratch and, as such, have spent many long hours around kitchen tables exchanging views and ideas about the following:
More recently, we have worked alongside Keep it Calm, a non-veterinary company founded to improve workplace enjoyment, employee resilience and mental health at work. We’ve run a well-being survey among our team and we are working on initiatives to come out of this.
We’ve already run weekly yoga classes after work – bathing our chi in the hazy, vanishing sun that graces our waiting room – but we are looking to unite this with genuine, honest and novel culture setting in our team, where well-being is discussed and promoted to create happy, productive team members who will tell their friends.
We have had to fight our instincts to “start” as admittedly we’ve done before – throwing team members into the action and seeing as many clients as possible – and we don’t get it right a lot of the time. However, we hope it’s evident we are trying, and this novel approach represents something slightly different and will mean our team feels more united, valued, and competent as we continue this journey together.
Our vets take time to carefully discuss cases with owners and calmly assess their pets. As we know, our pets are super-sensitive and the bottom line is if our clients feel stressed, then we can almost guarantee an element of stress exists for their pets, too. We want to minimise the anxiety our clients and pets may feel by creating a calm, stress-free zone. Watch this space…