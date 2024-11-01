1 Nov
Vet and athlete Laura Muir will finally get a European bronze medal from 2015 around her neck at a cross-country meet in Kirkcaldy tomorrow (Saturday).
The speedy Scot, now 31, was still studying at the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine when she competed in the 3,000m at the 2015 European Indoor Championships in Prague.
She heard earlier this year she had been upgraded to a bronze because the race winner, Russia’s Yelena Korobkina, received a four-year ban for doping offences, a move that also annulled all her results from 2013 to 2016.
BBC Sport today reported Dr Muir will receive her medal during Lindsays Short Course cross-country event at Kirkcaldy on Saturday.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Dr Muir said: “I cannot emphasise or explain how much it means to the athletes to have the results rectified and the medals awarded to those who compete within the rules of our sport.
“I am very excited to see that particular European Indoors 2015 medal at Kirkcaldy and it will have a proud place alongside my other sporting accomplishments.”
Dr Muir, who won 1,500m silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is a British record five-time European Indoor champion, doing the double-double of 1,500m and 3,000m at the 2017 and 2019 championships.