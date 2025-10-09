9 Oct 2025
Developers claim platform has connected practices and vets in just 34 seconds.
Ronda Vet co-founders Ibra Hernando and Dimitra Sepou.
A platform connecting locum vets and practices has amassed almost 800 users in just four months of operation.
Ronda Vet is an app and desktop platform said to streamline the locum hiring process by offering a 24/7 service that directly connects vets with practices without an agency middleman.
Practices can instantly post available shifts along with key details such as hourly pay rates, travel expenses and required skills and experience, and locums can apply directly to accept or negotiate terms.
The platform also allows vet practices and locums to mutually review one another following a placement to allow users on both sides to make informed decisions based on peer feedback.
Practices have used Ronda to fill vacancies – even when posting the shift out of hours – in as little as 16 minutes, which founder Ibra Hernando described as “quite incredible and something we are extremely proud of”.
Ronda said it was even able to fill one locum placement in central London in just 34 seconds.
Mr Hernando founded the service alongside partner Dimitra Sepou, after they identified inefficiencies on both sides of the existing locum hiring process.
He spent over six years working full-time as a locum vet while completing his advanced certificate in small animal orthopaedics and neurosurgery, and after launching his own mobile referral business in 2023 he encountered the same hiring issues as a manager.
He said: “As a locum, I was frustrated by the lack of transparency and control.
“As a veterinary business owner, I was inundated with endless recruiter emails, faced slow negotiations, and dealt with mismatched expectations, all while relying on handwritten rotas.
“I created Ronda Vet to be the solution I needed but never had. It empowers practices to manage their temporary staffing needs directly and gives locums the freedom to find work on their terms, anytime, day or night.
“Ronda is not just another platform, it is a community built on mutual respect and transparency.”