27 Aug 2025
A clinician breached numerous “fundamental principles” in his treatment of an animal that died at a London practice three years ago, a disciplinary hearing was told.
A London-based vet has been suspended from practice for eight months over failings in the treatment of a cat that died in his care.
Isaco De Armas Jimenez admitted disgraceful conduct in a professional respect when he appeared before an RCVS disciplinary panel earlier this month.
He was charged over his care for a cat while working as a locum at a Medivet practice in Camberwell in April 2022.
The cat, named Moustache, died several hours after being brought to the practice by his owner, who subsequently raised her concerns about his care with the college.
Dr De Armas Jimenez disputed her allegation that he had behaved aggressively while trying to take Moustache’s rectal temperature and argued the procedure was clinically important despite her objecting to it.
But he admitted failures including not obtaining informed consent for sedating Moustache, not taking adequate action when emergency measures were needed and not providing adequate details to the owner following Moustache’s death.
He also admitted failing to compile adequate clinical records of the sedation and failing to have professional indemnity insurance in place at the time of the case.
Meanwhile, further allegations that he had not fitted a tube for intubation or carried out chest compressions were found to be proved by the committee, who said he had produced records to “cover up what he had not done”, though a charge that he had failed to make adequate clinical records relating to differential diagnoses and proposed treatment plans was deemed not proved.
While they did not propose a sanction, lawyers for the college argued that Dr De Armas Jimenez’s actions had breached several “fundamental principles of the profession”.
The committee also heard the practice’s lead vet had subsequently apologised to Moustache’s owner and assured her he would not employ Dr De Armas Jimenez’s services again.
However, the panel concluded permanent removal from the register would be “punitive” and a suspension would both serve the public interest and reflect the severity of his actions.
Mitigation for Dr De Armas Jimenez also stressed the case was a “single isolated incident” and he had no previous disciplinary record.
He further expressed “deep shame” at the committee’s findings against him and said he had moved away from locum and night work following the incident.