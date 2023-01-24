Perhaps you’ve heard of the Japanese philosophy of “Kaizen” (which can be roughly translated as “good change”), or maybe come across the concept of “marginal gains”, often talked about as part of modern elite sports? Both are built around the same fundamental belief that the path to achieving lasting and significant change comes not from grand gestures, and sudden significant changes of direction, but instead from an extended series of small, achievable improvements, each cemented firmly into place before being built on with the next.