“Stress isn’t going away any time soon, and both employers and employees need to recognise when it’s occurring, and find solutions to mitigate its impact.”

As some employers have discovered, stress can be very expensive should an employee take a case to the Employment Tribunal. Detailed under “general damages for psychiatric injury”, awards can range from £1,000 to £5,000 for less severe cases to between £50,000 to £100,000 for the most severe cases. Then there’s the matter of special damages, which could be substantial if an individual was well paid – as well as an award for loss of income and medical expenses, the costs of defending the case and reputational damage.