27 Oct
Katy Dickson from Cromwell Vets in Cambridgeshire, who has suffered from mental health issues in the past, completed the 10km race to raise money for Vetlife.
Supporting those in her profession suffering from emotional, mental health or financial problems was the inspiration for a Cambridgeshire student veterinary nurse to tackle a fund-raising 10km run in London.
Katy Dickson, who works at Linnaeus-owned Cromwell Vets, recently completed the Vitality London 10,000 race in one hour and six minutes, raising nearly £300 for Vetlife.
Ms Dickson said: “Having suffered with mental health before joining the veterinary industry, I’ve only found it more important to keep it in check and encourage others to keep theirs in check as well.
“Running is one of the things I do to keep my mental health in check, usually with my dog Wally by my side, so when I saw Vetlife needed people to run for them for Vitality London 10,000, I stepped up.”
Ms Dickson, a mental health and well-being ambassador at Cromwell Vets, who often organises team activities for the practice, is no stranger to raising money for Vetlife, having successfully completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge earlier in the year with some colleagues.
Anyone wishing to donate to her Vitality London fund-raiser can still do so by visiting her Enthuse fund-raising page.
The Vetlife Helpline can be reached 24 hours a day by telephoning 0303 040 2551 or via anonymous email.