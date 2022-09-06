Impact on working life

A large part of many employment lawyers’ practices involves advising clients who are experiencing mental ill health and the corresponding impact that has on their working life. Therefore, it’s important to recognise that loneliness is not just something that is experienced by people in their home life – many people often feel lonely at work. This is not confined to people who are alone (for example, working from home) – it also includes those experiencing workplace issues. For example, anyone struggling with their workload or relationships with colleagues can feel incredibly lonely and unsupported.